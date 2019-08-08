AUSTIN, Texas — Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson has announced he has canceled his current tour thanks to breathing problems.

“To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out,” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. “I’ll be back. Love, Willie.”

He was flooded with well wishes on social media after the announcement.

The Texas musician and activist headed out on the road for live shows this month with singer Alison Krauss. His tour is set to run until November.

There is no information yet if refunds will be offered to ticketholders.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I love you for all of time': Woman sends warning when dog dies after swimming in Lady Bird Lake

LGBTQ+ organization Out Youth members won't participate in Pride due to safety concerns

Plot twist: One zebra has been recovered in New Braunfels, but a second remains loose