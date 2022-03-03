Willie Nelson cancels Houston show due to COVID concerns

Nelson's publicist says they're canceling indoor headline shows until the COVID situation improves.

HOUSTON — Willie Nelson has officially canceled his upcoming Houston show according to his website and 713 Music Hall.

Nelson was scheduled to perform at the venue on Monday, March 14 before recently canceling a string of Texas shows.

Despite COVID-19 numbers decreasing and restrictions being eased, Nelson's publicist says they're going to wait to reschedule indoor shows until the situation improves.

"We are canceling our indoor headline shows until COVID situation improves," Nelson's publicist said in a statement to Billboard. "When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.

The statement also says that the reason is due to the safety of Nelson, his touring personnel and the audience being of the utmost importance.

The string of canceled shows included two performances in Nashville, as well as shows in Fort Worth and San Antonio.

