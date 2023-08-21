Why is it so hard to hear dialogue on streaming shows?

Hearing actors talking seems to be getting tougher every day.

HOUSTON — In recent years there has been a surprising trend when it comes to watching shows and movies at home: subtitles.

According to the New York Times, more than 50% of all Americans watch videos with subtitles turned on. That number is even higher for younger watchers. That's because according to surveys, they are struggling to decipher dialogue.

So why is it so hard to hear what people are saying?

Part of the issue is the rise of streaming. Broadcast television is regulated, forcing them not to exceed specific loudness levels. That means all sound is in the same range, so you won’t have a deafening explosion followed by quiet dialogue. Streaming sites have no such rules.

Meanwhile, movies are designed for theater sound systems that can deliver a wide range of sound. When you watch the same movie on a tablet, its audio is compressed, affecting the quality. Even a regular TV can be an issue as they have gotten thinner and lighter, so speakers have paid the price with many now on the back and pointing right at your wall.

Is there a solution besides subtitles?

Soundbars are a popular choice and some of the pricey versions feature something called speech enhancer, which make spoken words easier to hear. Some streaming services are also trying to help.

Amazon has rolled out something called dialogue boost for certain shows and movies on its Prime Video app. For many, the best and cheapest solution is still reading along with your favorite show.