Why could the era of sharing streaming services be coming to an end?

As Netflix tests a program to crack down on password sharing you can expect other services to follow suit.

HOUSTON — Here's why the era of sharing streaming services could be coming to an end?

As more and more people over the years have cut the cord and dove head first into streaming, friends, families and even your random ex-boyfriend from two years ago have shared passwords to cut costs.

This has not gone unnoticed by streaming services, but for the most part they have turned a blind eye.

According to experts, they were willing to let you pass on a password to your cousin Dave as long as it built brand loyalty.

Now, as inflation takes a bite out of business profits and family budgets streaming services are looking to crack down. You may have heard Netflix is testing a program in parts of South American to prevent password sharing.

According to The Washington Post, media industry experts predict other services could follow Netflix’s lead.

Industry watchers do say there is a risk to cracking down. As many families struggle with inflation they could do away with streaming if they were forced to pay for it.

The other problem is how do you enforce restrictions since families come in all shapes and sized. Right now, Netflix is using IP addresses to figure out which devices are connected to an account and from what location. Which is how they know 100 million people are using the service without having an account.