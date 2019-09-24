Kenny's coming back!

Country superstar Kenny Chesney will make a stop at Minue Maid Park next year on his Chillaxification 2020 Tour.

Mark your calendars, No Shoes Nation! Chesney will be in Houston for his concert on May 22, 2020.

If that date doesn't work for you, he also has other Texas shows booked. He'll play Arlington, TX on April 18 and San Antonio on May 23.

The stadium tour ends August 28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Tickets for all show dates go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Country acts Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion are slated to join Chesney on tour, as well as Michael Franti & Spearhead.

American Express Card Members can buy tickets before the general public starting Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

Out of town that weekend? Here's the full list of tour dates so far: