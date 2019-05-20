HOUSTON — The Ellen Show. Astros. Minute Maid Park. Wednesday. Be there!

Fans all over are wondering what Ellen DeGeneres is up to with the Houston Astros.

After a mysterious Astros tweet last week. Ellen released some new details on Monday.

"The Ellen Show" is taping a segment before the Astros game at Minute Maid Park this Wednesday, May 22.

"If you're planning to go to an Astros game this week, I hear it's gonna be a good one on Wednesday. #AstrosOnEllen," Ellen tweeted.

If you want to participate, you'll need a ticket to the game against the White Sox at 7:10 p.m.

You have to be at the Plaza on Crawford Street (between left field and center field) where the entrance for segment taping will open at 3 p.m. It will remain open until 3:45 p.m. unless they reach capacity before then.

Here's what else you need to know, according to MLB.com:

• Space to participate is limited

• All participants will receive the Yuli Gurriel 'Swing' Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will be distributed once taping is complete.

• Approximate time commitment is 2 hours

• All ballpark security policies will apply, prepare accordingly

• Fans will not be permitted to leave the plaza space until the segment is complete

• Water and limited snacks will be available for purchase

• Segment is completely outdoors, prepare accordingly for weather

• The Plaza, where filming will take place, is completely non-smoking. No smoking will be permitted.

Ellen first tweeted about the Astros last Thursday, getting a slow clap from Astros pitcher Justin Verlander,

A hello from Texans superstar JJ Watt ...

... And a funny retweet from Bobby Dynamite, who runs the Astros home run train.

"Um ... I guess you could say I'm a fan. I mean, most teams have bandwagons, but we have a train. I have the keys," he tweeted.

The retweet of a 17-year-old artist named Debbie in Lagos, Nigeria included an amazing drawing of Ellen.

And an Astros fan in Australia retweeted with a picture of her cat named ... you guessed it: Astro!

Did we mention the first 10,000 fans receive a Yuli bobblehead?

KHOU 11 will be there and we hope to see you there too!

The segment will air on 'The Ellen Show" at a later date and you can watch it on KHOU.

Go Astros!

