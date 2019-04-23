HOUSTON — AMC theaters are doing "Whatever it takes" for the opening weekend of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The nationwide chain will have some of its theaters, including some in the Houston area, operating 24 hours a day for Marvel Studios’ hit superhero franchise.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, tickets were still available for showings taking place after midnight into early Friday. These overnight showings might make it easier to avoid spoilers from the Thursday night screenings in case you missed out on tickets.

Fans helped crash websites earlier this month when tickets first went on sale for “Avengers: Endgame.” Seats for the Thursday night showing quickly sold out.

“Avengers: Endgame” held its world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Rotten Tomatoes score for the movie will be released Tuesday and is based on the opinions of hundreds of film critics.

“Black Panther” has scored the highest for Marvel with a 97 percent “fresh” rating in early 2018, while one of their earliest film, “The Incredible Hulk,” scored the lowest with a 67 percent “fresh” rating.

“Avengers: Endgame” has a run time of just more than three hours.

