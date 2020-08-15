What to expect as Texas movie theaters slowly reopen

HOUSTON — There’s something special about watching a movie on the big screen with the delicious buttery movie theater popcorn and snacks.
But this all seemed like a distant memory because of the closures caused by the pandemic. Now movie theaters are starting to reopen, and things will look a little different now.
"We are limiting capacity and staggering show times to ensure physical distancing within our theaters," said Chanda Brashers with Cinemark Theaters.
Cinemark and AMC released a detailed video with their cleaning and social distancing guidelines. Masks are required by every guest and must be worn at all times unless you’re eating a snack. Theaters will be disinfected every morning and all occupied seats will be sanitized after each show. Some theaters even offering people the opportunity to rent out an entire screen.
"Those private watch parties have been really popular, because then you know exactly who you are surrounded by," Brashers said.
Star Cinema Grills are also cleaning all surfaces, seats and tables before and after movie showings. They’re also requiring people to mask up. But they’re offering something a little different the Houston Astros games.
"We of course have a hotdog on there so you can watch the game," said Jason Petro with Star Cinema Grill.
But not everyone is comfortable sitting inside a theater. That’s why Star Cinema Grill started construction of a new drive-in movie theater in Cypress.
"We have certainly seen the challenges that the pandemic has brought, but this is an option to try and make of a tough situation," Petro said.
Although things are not the same, theaters tell us their customers are just happy to start their movie date nights again.
"I think we have probably taken it for granted over the years and we really are all craving having that togetherness again," Brashers said.