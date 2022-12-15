Vanna White celebrates 40 years as co-host of 'Wheel of Fortune'

“I can't believe I'm saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of "Wheel of Fortune," White said on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Vanna White has been a fixture on one of America’s favorite shows, “Wheel of Fortune,” for 40 years as of Tuesday.

Editor's note: The main video in this story is from a 2017 VERIFY report.

“I can't believe I'm saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune. It’s been a wonderful 40 years, too! I'm so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn't still be here without all of you! (And the cake was delicious!)" White said in an Instagram post.

In an interview with People, White said she didn’t think she’d still be co-hosting the show, but she’s loved every minute.

"I remember sitting in the makeup chair next to Pat when we first started -- when I first started. And I turned to him and I said, 'I wonder where we'll be in 10 years,'" White told People.

Well, multiply those 10 years and it brings us to four decades of fun.

Wheel of Fortune posted to its Instagram a behind-the-scenes look at the on-set celebration of White's big milestone.

“Take a look behind the scenes of Vanna’s 40th Anniversary Celebration! Only the best for our favorite fashion icon, letter-turner, and person with a soul as beautiful as she is!” the post said.

Fans might say White wears the crown as one of the best-dressed co-hosts on TV. She is known for the extravagant, usually floor-length, and a lot of times, sequenced gowns she dawns.

On the show's website, there is a section dedicated to White's fashion sense. There, you can see all the dresses she's worn for the week.

Rewind to 2017, when a "Wheel of Fortune" viewer reached out to our VERIFY team and asked if White was being pushed off the show over her age. That was obviously false and, in fact, they had just extended her contract amid the rumors.

However, with 40 years at the same job under her blinged-out belt, some may be wondering if she ever got bored or looked for another gig.

People asked White if she ever thought about leaving the long-running show.

"I mean, I've been happy. Coming to work, it's a happy place and most of the people here have been here for a very long time. So, this is really a family to me," she explains. "We're all kind of connected and it's a happy place to come to work. And I even like Pat Sajak. He's my TV husband. You know, we've been together … 40 years is a lot to be with somebody. We've been through a lot together.".