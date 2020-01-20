They're just 'friends,' she says. But Twitter isn't buying it.

At the SAG Awards on Sunday night, two winners in particular received most of the online attention: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Brad and Jennifer, who were married for five years, were all smiles and even embraced each other backstage.

One photo in particular garnered a lot of interest, Brad holding Jennifer's hand.

Jennifer, however, denies there's anything more there than just friendship.

“It's hysterical," Aniston told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet Sunday. "But what else are they going to talk about?"

(AP) — “Parasite” has officially infected this year’s award season.

Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best picture contender to the front-runner “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both took home awards at the 26th Screen Actors Guild on Sunday.

Pitt, who is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his performance in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” won for best supporting performance by a male actor.

Shortly later, Aniston won best actress in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show “The Morning Show.”

Stars gathered at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, broadcast live on TNT and TBS.

