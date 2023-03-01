Travis Scott wanted for questioning in connection with New York nightclub assault, police sources tell WCBS

According to WCBS in New York, NYPD sources say a sound technician was punched and more than $12,000 in sound equipment was damaged.

NEW YORK — Police want to talk to Houston rapper Travis Scott in connection with an assault at a New York City nightclub, NYPD sources told WCBS New York.

According to those sources, the assault happened at a nightclub in Manhattan at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. A 52-year-old employee of the club was reportedly punched in the face and around $12,000 in sound equipment was damaged.

At this point, it’s not clear what led up to the alleged assault or why police want to talk to Scott.