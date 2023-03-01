x
Travis Scott wanted for questioning in connection with New York nightclub assault, police sources tell WCBS

According to WCBS in New York, NYPD sources say a sound technician was punched and more than $12,000 in sound equipment was damaged.

NEW YORK — Police want to talk to Houston rapper Travis Scott in connection with an assault at a New York City nightclub, NYPD sources told WCBS New York.

According to those sources, the assault happened at a nightclub in Manhattan at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.  A 52-year-old employee of the club was reportedly punched in the face and around $12,000 in sound equipment was damaged.

At this point, it’s not clear what led up to the alleged assault or why police want to talk to Scott.

Last November, Scott was in the news when ten people were killed and many others injured during his Astroworld Festival. Last month, he was in Houston for the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic at Minute Maid Park.

