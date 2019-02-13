HOUSTON — On the heels of blockbuster performances at this year’s Super Bowl and Grammys, Travis Scott is back home in Houston.

The rapper is set to take the stage on Wednesday night at the Toyota Center for the second leg of his Astroworld tour.

A staple of the tour is up and ready to go. The big, gold inflatable Travis Scott head luring in fans for pictures.

Brian Ramirez and his friends have been camped out since 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“Gotta show love for him. Putting it down for the city,” Ramirez said.

Roy Gutierrez said, “To be honest Travis always has different stuff for us. Every concert is different. Every concert he has bigger props, better props. He’s just a crazy performer.”

Travis Scott canceled his Tulsa show two days ago. Some fans were even pepper sprayed when the crowd got out of control.

His Houston fans don’t think that would happen here.

Hassan Essadeq said, "Not at all. This is Houston. He can’t cancel Houston; hometown.”

The rapper has a cult following many people won’t understand.

Gutierrez even has a tattoo inspired by Scott that reads ‘Cactus Jack’.

“Show love every day. Cactus Jack. Cactus Jack every day,” he said.

Cactus Jack is the name of Travis Scott’s new record label.

His fans say it’s his talent that’s made his a global superstar.

Elisha Moore said, “A lot of his music just connects with me. I can just kind of get away from anything I’m going through and I live in Missouri City.”