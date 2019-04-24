HOUSTON — Police recovered the stolen touring trailer of the Houston soul and R&B band the Suffers, however it was empty.

The band posted on their Facebook page Tuesday night that the trailer had been found and thanked local media and law enforcement for helping get the word out.

“Even though it was found empty, getting a small piece of our stuff back makes it feel like it’s not a total loss. We will recover,” the band said in their Facebook post.

They also started a GoFundMe to help them push through the loss if fans would like to help.

On April 16, Singer Kam Franklin said the trailer was taken off a lot at a Dallas-area Ford dealership, where it was getting worked on.

The band had just performed at Homegrown Fest in Dallas when their van broke down and they had no choice but to leave it at the dealership.

Inside the trailer was more than $30,000 of equipment.

