You've got the sun, you've got the moon, and now you'll get the Rolling Stones, Dallas!

The iconic rock group will be touring across the U.S. this summer, and Dallas is one of just two Texas cities on the list for the NO FILTER tour.

The Stones will roll into town on May 29 to perform at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

They'll be in Austin on May 24 at Circuit of the Americas, if that first date doesn't work for you.

In total, the band will only make 15 tour stops across the country

So how can you actually get what you want?

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Valentine's Day, though American Express card holders can buy tickets before the general public starting on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on tickets, visit rollingstones.com.

Below is the complete list of tour stops:

May 8: San Diego at SDCCU Stadium

May 12: Vancouver at BC Place

May 16: Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20: Nashville at Nissan Stadium

May 24: Austin at Circuit of The Americas

May 29: Dallas at Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6: Buffalo, New York at New Era Field

June 10: Detroit at Ford Field

June 14: Louisville, Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium

June 19: Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23: Pittsburgh at Heinz Field

June 27: St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center

July 1: Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

July 5: Tampa at Raymond James Stadium

July 9: Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium