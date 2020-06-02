You've got the sun, you've got the moon, and now you'll get the Rolling Stones, Dallas!
The iconic rock group will be touring across the U.S. this summer, and Dallas is one of just two Texas cities on the list for the NO FILTER tour.
The Stones will roll into town on May 29 to perform at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.
They'll be in Austin on May 24 at Circuit of the Americas, if that first date doesn't work for you.
In total, the band will only make 15 tour stops across the country
So how can you actually get what you want?
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Valentine's Day, though American Express card holders can buy tickets before the general public starting on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
For more information on tickets, visit rollingstones.com.
Below is the complete list of tour stops:
May 8: San Diego at SDCCU Stadium
May 12: Vancouver at BC Place
May 16: Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20: Nashville at Nissan Stadium
May 24: Austin at Circuit of The Americas
May 29: Dallas at Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6: Buffalo, New York at New Era Field
June 10: Detroit at Ford Field
June 14: Louisville, Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium
June 19: Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23: Pittsburgh at Heinz Field
June 27: St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center
July 1: Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium
July 5: Tampa at Raymond James Stadium
July 9: Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium