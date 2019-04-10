HOUSTON — It may just be the most glamorous awards show you’ve probably never heard of:

The red carpet is rolling out at NRG Arena where the Hum Awards will take place Saturday night.

The 7th annual show is presented by the Hum Network, a Pakistani-network that broadcasts channels worldwide.

“’Hum’ means together, so it’s all inclusive,” said Duraid Qureshi, CEO of Hum Network.

The program will feature well-known actors, singers and performers with Pakistani roots.

After considering New York and Los Angeles, Qureshi said he decided Houston was the best place for the international awards show to make its U.S. debut.

“I’ve met Mayor (Sylvester) Turner, and the weather and people here are great,” Qureshi said. “We couldn’t have made a better choice.”

