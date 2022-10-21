Catch the Texans take on Las Vegas on crystal clear over-the-air picture

Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Sunday.

HOUSTON — Good news, Texans fans! KHOU 11 is back to full power over-the-air, meaning if you watch TV using an antenna, you can get a crystal-clear picture of Houston’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Game coverage begins at 3 p.m., and you can see it live on Channel 11.11.

Our over-the-air signal was repaired early Saturday morning after being damaged earlier this year.

Can’t find KHOU Channel 11.11 over-the-air?

If you have an antenna and are trying to find KHOU 11, select ‘scan’ or ‘autotune’ from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Your TV will do the rest. This process usually takes a few minutes to complete.

Once your rescan is finished, you’ll still find your favorite stations on the same channel as before