The TV legend and 1953 graduate's services and final resting place will be at his alma mater in northern Indiana.

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Television host Regis Philbin will come back to Indiana for one final visit.

A University of Notre Dame spokesman confirmed to 13News Sunday that the campus will be the site of Philbin's funeral service and his final resting place will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery along Notre Dame Avenue.

Philbin died of natural causes Friday night at age 88.

A 1953 Notre Dame graduate, Philbin made regular visits to campus and kept in close touch with the school throughout his long television career that included more than 15,000 hours on the air. The Guinness Book of World Records lists Philbin with the most broadcast hours logged by a TV personality, a record previously held by Hugh Downs, who passed earlier this month at age 99.

No date for Philbin's service at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart has been set.