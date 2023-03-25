Young woman finds love, hope, and purpose through Texas-based organization

Mayra Artega was once abused, neglected and abandoned finally found a place of belonging through Love Fosters Hope.

HOUSTON — Mayra Artega was born into a situation no child would ever ask for. Her biological mother was incarcerated, forcing Artega and her siblings into foster care.

She was separated from the little family she knew for the next eleven years. One of her foster parents told her, "they don't pay us enough to take care of you.”

When she came across a camp at Love Fosters Hope, she finally found a place of belonging.

Mayra Artega and Janet De Leon from Love Fosters Hope joined Great Day Houston to discuss the life-saving program.

Love Fosters Hope - 8th Annual Night of Hope