Young Houstonians find inspiration and adventure with Amigos de las Américas

HOUSTON — Amigos de las Américas is a nonprofit organization that was founded in Houston in 1965.
Students work on inspiring service projects, practice Spanish, go on excursions, and experience shared humanity by interacting with Latin American communities.
This summer, volunteers are headed to Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and even Colorado.
It's not too late to apply!
The final deadline for summer programs is on Tuesday, May 17.
Just go to amigosinternational.org for more information.
You can also follow them on Instagram: @amigos_americas