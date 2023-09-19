Yächtley Crëw is bringing "Yacht Rock" to Houston

Yächtley Crëw will be in concert at Rise Rooftop on Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — Get ready to rock the boat and roll with retro sound waves. Yächtley Crëw is setting sail and dropping anchor at The Rise Rooftop in Houston on Wednesday night. The band's lead singer, Philly Ocean, joined Great Day Houston with more on what the yacht sound is, and why everyone's getting onboard.

Since 2017, Yächtley Crëw has entertaining audiences across the country with the soft rock hits of the late 70s and early 80s. Dubbed "Yacht Rock", the genre has become a nationwide phenomenon. Concert-goers young and old singalong to songs from Hall and Oates, Toto, the Doobie brothers, Kenny Loggins, and Steely Dan.

You can see Yächtley Crëw in-person tomorrow night (9/20) at the Rise Rooftop.