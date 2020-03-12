Wrap up one of these gift ideas

Alison Deyette shares top gift picks for everyone on your list

HOUSTON — Lifestyle expert Alison Deyette shares unique gifts for your friends and family this holiday.

Mash City Fashion Designs turns art into style with these beautiful pieces of wearable art.

Colleen Rothschild beauty products are beloved for it's luxurious formulations. Get 20% off with code "HOUSTON20" through December 25, 2020.

Hot Tools One-Step Blowout creates a salon-like blowout at home.

Clixo is a one-of-a-kind play experience that combines the art of origami with building blocks. These bendable, flexible toys are magnetic and easily click together. It truly sparks a child's imagination.