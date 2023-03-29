World's Longest-Serving Female Radio Presenter looks back at her career

Mary McCoy is in the Guinness Book of World Records for her 72 long career in radio

Growing up, Mary McCoy had three dreams; she wanted to sing, make records, and have her own radio show. By the age of 12, McCoy had already accomplished two of those dreams.

Mary McCoy has been on-air as a radio DJ since the age of 12. After performing in a talent show, the young singer was invited to perform on the radio and host her own 15 minute radio program. Seventy two years later, McCoy is still an on-air radio presenter in Conroe, Texas.

The new Guinness Book of World Records holder for "World's Longest-Serving Female Radio Presenter/DJ" joined Great Day Houston to take a look back at her career in radio, including her time on the Louisiana Hayride Tour with Elvis Presley.