HOUSTON — The World Youth Foundation has initiatives like the Youth Innovative Incubator Program (YIIP) and the Joy of Giving program. They are embracing students and families. For example, weekly donations of fresh food are provided to support isolated seniors. More specifically, during the Covid-19 crisis, their program has evolved by supplying additional donated essential personal protective equipment to disenfranchised families and mentoring students beyond geographical boundaries with our virtual distant learning platform. Partners and volunteers are needed to contribute in areas such as speaking on various industry topics during the monthly mentoring workshops; provide administrative assistance; and/or make a monetary donation (tax-deductible) at their website.