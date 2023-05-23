HOUSTON — World Tarot Day was created by Den Elder, a tarot practitioner, writer and champion to offer a new perspective of what tarot is and can be utilized for. The day highlights the traditions, history and richness of this time-honored practice that can be traced back to the 15th century.
Tarot Practitioner, Amber Ambrose, is hosting a World Tarot Day event at Walking Stick Brewing Company on Thursday, May 25 from 6 - 8 p.m.
She is encouraging those curious about tarot to go to the event, ask questions, bring your cards (or look at a deck at the event if you don't have one yet) and ultimately, explore. The event is free. Everyone that attends will receive a discount on future readings if they choose to book one.
Amber will also be at Under the Volcano on June 4 reading tarot in honor of the full moon.
To learn more about tarot, visit amberambrose.com.
You can also follow Amber Ambrose on Instagram @ambernambrose.