Tarot Practitioner, Amber Ambrose, shares the meaning behind tarot card reading and how it helps you to pause and think through your next steps.

HOUSTON — World Tarot Day was created by Den Elder, a tarot practitioner, writer and champion to offer a new perspective of what tarot is and can be utilized for. The day highlights the traditions, history and richness of this time-honored practice that can be traced back to the 15th century.

Tarot Practitioner, Amber Ambrose, is hosting a World Tarot Day event at Walking Stick Brewing Company on Thursday, May 25 from 6 - 8 p.m.

She is encouraging those curious about tarot to go to the event, ask questions, bring your cards (or look at a deck at the event if you don't have one yet) and ultimately, explore. The event is free. Everyone that attends will receive a discount on future readings if they choose to book one.

Amber will also be at Under the Volcano on June 4 reading tarot in honor of the full moon.

To learn more about tarot, visit amberambrose.com.