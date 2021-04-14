Sommelier Chantelle Corbo shared three great picks celebrating Argentina's flagship grape variety.

HOUSTON — World Malbec Day is April 17. It celebrates Argentina's flagship grape variety, Malbec. Chantelle Corbo, sommelier and owner of Corbo & Sons, shared three great options at different price points to help you celebrate.

High Note Malbec 2019 is budget-friendly at $12 and is available at WB Liquors & Wine. High Note Malbec comes from the Andes foothills of Argentina's Uco Valley, where the vineyards are among the highest in the world. It has aromas of ripe red fruits with hints of spices and violets. On the palate, taste notes of plum marmalade and hints of vanilla.

Catena Malbec 2018 is $24 and available at HEB, Central Market and Spec's. Catena is a pioneer in establishing the Malbec variety in Argentina. Italian immigrant, Nicola Catena, planted the first vineyard in 1902, and today it is still family owned. In the Catena Malbec, there are aromas of ripe red and dark fruits, with violet and lavender notes, as well as traces of vanilla and mocha. It has a bright acidity and lengthy finish.