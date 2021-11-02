Wines for your Valentine

Sommelier Yannick Benjamin shares the perfect pairings for any Valentine's Day dinner

HOUSTON — Wine can enhance any meal. Sommelier Yannick Benjamin has these ideas for your special dinner.

Zonin Prosecco DOC Cuvée 1821 pairs well with Mexican or spicy foods. This sparkling wine is sophisticated and elegant, with notes of green apple, citrus and a touch of almond on the finish. It also comes in a Rosé. It is $14.99 and is available at Spec's.

Yalumba Y Series Viognier 2019 is great with sushi, vegetarian or mediterranean food. This Viognier is sourced from vineyards in south Australia. It is a full-bodied, dry white wine with aromas of orange blossom, honeysuckle, white flowers, ripe peach, and apricot. The Yalumba Y Series Viognier is $14 and available at Spec's and Total Wine.

Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico 2017 comes from Tuscany, Italy, and pairs with pizza, bbq, or steak. It is made from 100% Sangiovese grapes and offers aromas of ripe cherries, red plums, with subtle notes of toasted vanilla beans and purple flowers. It has bright acidity and a pleasantly savory finish. Castello di Bossi Chianti Classico is $25 and is available at Spec's.