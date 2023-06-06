Wine Vibes Micro Winery and Bistro is local and ready to pour you a glass of wine

HOUSTON — Sheri Lawal Price, Tamesha Hampton and Phelicia Colvin developed the concept for a micro winery in 2019 at a playdate with their children, and the rest is history. The women don't claim to be wine experts, but they love wine and its culture. A micro winery is simply a winery without its own vineyard. Their grapes come from lesser-known vineyards across the U.S. and Australia.
Wine Vibes currently has seven wines in their collection. Each bottle is uniquely labeled. Their signature wine, Trio, is a red blend of Syrah, Petite Syrah and Zinfandel, each blend representing each one of the women. They recently rolled out their newest summer creation, Rose.
To learn more, visit winevibesmicrowinery.com.
You can also follow them on Instagram @winevibesmicrowinery