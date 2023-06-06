Wine Vibes Micro Winery and Bistro is local and ready to pour you a glass of wine

HOUSTON — Sheri Lawal Price, Tamesha Hampton and Phelicia Colvin developed the concept for a micro winery in 2019 at a playdate with their children, and the rest is history. The women don't claim to be wine experts, but they love wine and its culture. A micro winery is simply a winery without its own vineyard. Their grapes come from lesser-known vineyards across the U.S. and Australia.