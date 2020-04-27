Wine pairings for your takeout meal

Great wine pairings for your next takeout meal

HOUSTON — Benjamin shared some excellent picks for your next meal.

ZARDETTO PROSECCO BRUT - $18

Prosecco whets the appetite, so it's a perfect wine to start. This wine is bright, bubbly and refreshing. It pairs well with chicken, shrimp and vegetarian dishes. It's also a great brunch drink and perfect for mixing with cocktails.

LOIMER LOIS GRÜNER VELTLINER - $17

This pick is made from the signature grape of Austria. It is fresh tasting with notes of green apple, lemon, radish and arugula. It pairs well with Vietnamese food, Thai, sushi, fish, and vegetables. It also works well with foods that are difficult to pair, like bitter greens and asparagus.

ZENATO VALPOLICELLA SUPERIORE - Under $20

From the Valpolicella region in northeastern Italy, this is made predominantly from the corvina grape, giving it ripe black cherry flavors. This wine is very versatile and pairs well with barbecue, Mexican food, burgers and pizza.