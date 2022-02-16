Wine & dine & support the youth of Texas at one of the largest food & wine events in the country

HOUSTON — Rodeo Uncorked! highlights wine production in agriculture. Before the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, the Rodeo hosts an International Wine Competition, a food competition and wine auction. It's one of the largest and most successful food and wine events in the country. With "best bites" from 95 Houston restaurants and over 450 medal winning wines, this is a food and wine lovers paradise. And all proceeds go towards providing scholarships to the youth of Texas.