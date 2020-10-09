Wild about watermelon

Chef Adrian Perez shows us three creative dishes featuring mouth-watering watermelon

HOUSTON — Chef Adrian Perez, owner of Complete Eats, has cooked for former President George H.W. Bush and has been featured on the Food Network. For more on Chef Perez, log on to CompleteEats.com

Follow Chef Adrian Perez on Instagram at @ChefAdrianTV

Here are the recipes Chef Adrian Perez shared:

Watermelon Aguas Frescas

2 cups watermelon roughly chopped

2 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 limes - juice only

1 cup Tequila of your choice

1 pkg of Mixology - My Drink Bomb - Watermelon flavor

Brut Champagne or Tonic Water

In a blender, blend chopped watermelon, water and sugar till smooth. You may drain

pulp or keep it in, your choice. Place in the fridge for 2 hours or more to chill. Mix in

tequila, lime juice and stir. Rim glass with Mixology Cocktail Sugars, pour room

temperature champagne or any sparkling beverage into a glass about a quarter to half

full. Drop your drink bomb and allow it to dissolve completely. Top with your aguas

frescas mix, and garnish with lime slices and sliced watermelon.

Grilled Golden Watermelon Salad with Truffle Honey Vinaigrette

Serves 4

5 slices golden watermelon quartered 1.5 inch thick cut

½ cucumber - seeded and sliced thin

¼ Cup sliced cherry tomatoes

½ Cup sliced red onion

2 cups arugula

1 cup of fresh spinach

1 cup of kale chopped

1 cup feta crumbled

1 Tbsp DR Delicacy White Truffle Honey

1 tbsp spicy brown mustard

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp of lemon juice or lemon vinegar

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Heat your grill or George Foreman grill on medium heat and place watermelon slices on

the grill. Grill for about three minutes each side. Remove and set aside. Whisk together

all of your direct ingredients starting with your vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, truffle

honey, then add olive oil last whisking briskly. Toss your cherry tomatoes, feta, red

onions, cucumbers or any other extras you have in the vinaigrette and allow them to sit

for 10 minutes while you finish up the rest. Roughly chop up your greens and season

them with salt and pepper lightly to taste. Serve a piece of grilled watermelon on a plate,

top it with your greens, marinated veggies, vinaigrette and garnish around the salad with

extra pieces of whichever part of the ingredients you'd like.

Poke Watermelon & Fried Shrimp Bowl

2 cups diced watermelon

1 cup cook rice - jasmine, basmati or your choice

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp fresh sliced ginger

½ cup scallions

½ tsp sea salt

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp DR Delicacy White Truffle Texas Wildflower Honey

6 peeled and deveined shrimp

1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 cup corn starch

2 cups sesame or canola oil for frying

Place all ingredients in a large bowl, toss, and allow to marinade overnight, or at minimum 2 hours. Cook rice according to package directions. Heat oil on medium heat in a shallow skillet. Dip your shrimp in cornstarch, egg wash and panko. You may season your panko with something spicy such as cayenne or chili powder. Fry shrimp about 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side. Remove shrimp and set aside on plate for later use. Fill your watermelon bowl with rice, marinated watermelon, and any toppings of your choice such as fresh ginger, edamame, avocado, basil, cilantro, seaweed salad, and of course, top with your shrimp.