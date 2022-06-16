Wig out with Upgrade Boutique

HOUSTON — Upgrade Boutique, located on what Britney Winters calls "The Black Wall Street of Houston:" Almeda Road, is a managed marketplace for custom wigs and other curated beauty products. Their mission is to save women time and money on their beauty routine so they can do more of the things they love.
To learn more visit, upgradeboutique.com
