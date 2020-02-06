Why you should be eating more fat

The nutrition myth buster, Jonny Bowden, has a few tips on why fat may be just the thing you need to add to your diet.

HOUSTON — A lot of us have been stocking up on and eating highly processed while we've been cooped up at home. They are addicting, promote inflammation (which is bad for your immune system) and sets you up for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Eating more fat—the smart kind—is the key to health, longevity, and permanent weight loss. The nutrition myth buster, Jonny Bowden, has a few tips on why fat may be just the thing you need to add to your diet.

Bowden says, "When we made the bone-headedly stupid mistake of banishing fat from our diets, we lost one of the best sources of energy on the planet, and replaced it with sugar which is at the heart of every major epidemic that has a nutritional component (diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer's, heart disease, fatty liver disease). We removed sources of calories with significant health benefits (i.e. fish, olive oil, nuts, avocados, grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, eggs, whole-fat yogurt, coconut oil, Malaysian palm oil) all in the hopes of attaining some elusive health and weight benefits believed to accrue to a low-fat diet. It hasn't worked out very well."

Some of the foods Bowden suggests eating more of include palm oil, avocado, nuts, butter, and full fat yogurt.