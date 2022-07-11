Why it's important to get your annual mammogram

HOUSTON — If you're a woman about the age of 40 and haven't scheduled your annual mammogram, now's the time to do so.
Screening exams are important because they help find breast cancer at an earlier stage, when cancer is more treatable.
Megan Kalambo, M.D. joined Great Day Houston to explain what patients can expect when they receive their screening at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
MD Anderson offers mammograms at multiple convenient locations in the Houston area. Saturday appointments are also available.
- Texas Medical Center
- West Houston Diagnostic Imaging
- League City
- The Woodlands
To schedule your mammogram at MD Anderson, call 1-844-240-7092 or visit MDAndersonMammogram.com.
This content sponsored by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center