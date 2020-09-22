White Chicken Chili

In a large stockpot, combine chicken, peppercorns, bay leaf, onion, carrots, and water. Cover and bring the mixture to a low boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer 25 to 30 minutes until the chicken is tender. Remove the chicken, cool, and shred into bite-size pieces with your fingers. Reserve the broth.

Drain all but one cup of the chicken broth and save it for another use. In a large pot over medium heat, add olive oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onion and sauté 2 to 3 minutes until it softens. Stir in the beans, green chiles, cumin, salt, red pepper flakes, and white pepper. Bring it to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer 10 to 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.