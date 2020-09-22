HOUSTON — White Chicken Chili
Ingredients:
Chicken
3 boneless, skinless, chicken breast halves (about 1 ½ pounds)
3 whole peppercorns
1 bay leaf
1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
1 large carrot, rinsed, peeled and sliced
Water to cover
In a large stockpot, combine chicken, peppercorns, bay leaf, onion, carrots, and water. Cover and bring the mixture to a low boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer 25 to 30 minutes until the chicken is tender. Remove the chicken, cool, and shred into bite-size pieces with your fingers. Reserve the broth.
Chili
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup sweet onion, peeled and chopped
2 15-ounce cans Great Northern beans - do not drain
1 4-ounce can diced green chiles – do not drain
2 teaspoons cumin
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
½ green bell pepper, rinsed, seeded and chopped
1 cup reserved chicken broth
Drain all but one cup of the chicken broth and save it for another use. In a large pot over medium heat, add olive oil and swirl to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onion and sauté 2 to 3 minutes until it softens. Stir in the beans, green chiles, cumin, salt, red pepper flakes, and white pepper. Bring it to a boil, then cover and reduce the heat to medium-low. Simmer 10 to 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
Stir in shredded chicken, bell pepper, and enough of the reserved broth to thin the chili to the desired consistency. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes more, stirring occasionally.
Yield: 4 servings
-Christy Rost
