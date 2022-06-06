Where To Watch A Drive In Movie: Houston

June 6 is National Drive-In Movie Day!

HOUSTON — Today is National Drive-In Movie Day. The first drive-in theater was opened on June 6, 1933, by Richard M. Hollingshead Jr. in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Camden Drive-In invited movie-goers to park their cars and watch a movie for the cost of 25 cents a car and an extra 25 cents a person. Hollingshead was reportedly inspired to create the concept by his mother, who found traditional movie theater seats to be uncomfortable.

Drive-in Theaters grew in popularity after WWII, reaching their peak in the late 1950s and 1960s. Today, there are just about 20 drive-in movie theaters left in Texas. Fortunately, Houstonians have a few options if they’d like to experience a drive-in movie.

Located in EaDo, this dive-in theater is dog friendly and offers the option to book them for private events. They claim the distinction of being "Houston's first and only permanent drive-in movie theatre!"

They’ll be open 7-days a week all summer long.

Movie Lineup: Mostly new releases, but also show classics and comedy shows

Tickets: $30/car, with up to 6 people per vehicle (or the legal max for the car).

Location: 100 Bringhurst Street, Houston, 77020, US



Houston’s first drive-in revival theater. Many moviegoers bring along chairs to sit outside their vehicles, since idling your car is not allowed at this theater. They’re dog-friendly and have concessions available.

Movie Lineup: Mostly new releases. Known to offer double features.

Tickets: 2 types of tickets, individually priced and carload priced.

Individual tickets include one driver’s ticket per vehicle + passenger tickets.

Carload events include one ticket for the whole vehicle.

Location: 22422 Farm to Market 2920, Hockley, TX 77447

While not strictly a drive-in movie theater, this outdoor venue still offers a unique experience for movie-goers. Enjoy city views while relaxing on a deckchair under the stars sipping a cocktail from the bar or munching on classic movie snacks.

Movie Lineup: Everything from classic to new releases.

Tickets (18+ only): Start at $18.50 for a lounge seat

Location: 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, Texas 77056