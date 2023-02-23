x
What you need to know about Rodeo Houston's Bar-B-Que Contest

The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will take place Thursday, February 23 through Saturday, February 25.

HOUSTON — Rodeo Houston's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest kicks off tonight. Teams from across Texas will compete in several categories, including Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, and Dutch Oven Dessert. 

Chairman of Rodeo Houston's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, Jason Knecht, and past Chairman, David Stone, joined Great Day Houston with a rundown of what attendees can expect.

While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues.

• The Garden Stage:  Texas country artists

• Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon: Variety of live performers and DJs

• Chuckwagon: Brisket plate with chips and beans included in admission price 

The carnival is also open with rides, games and food. 

Dates:

• Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

• Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 11 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticket prices:

• Adults, 13 and up: $20

• Children, 3 to 12: $10

• Kids under 2 are free

Click here for tickets. 

   

