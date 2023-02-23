What you need to know about Rodeo Houston's Bar-B-Que Contest

HOUSTON — Rodeo Houston's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest kicks off tonight. Teams from across Texas will compete in several categories, including Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, and Dutch Oven Dessert.
Chairman of Rodeo Houston's World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, Jason Knecht, and past Chairman, David Stone, joined Great Day Houston with a rundown of what attendees can expect.
While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can enjoy several public venues.
• The Garden Stage: Texas country artists
• Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon: Variety of live performers and DJs
• Chuckwagon: Brisket plate with chips and beans included in admission price
The carnival is also open with rides, games and food.
Dates:
• Thursday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• Friday, Feb. 24, noon to 11 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ticket prices:
• Adults, 13 and up: $20
• Children, 3 to 12: $10
• Kids under 2 are free