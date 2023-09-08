What you need to know about dyslexia with the Neuhaus Education Center

The non-profit is helping people of all ages overcome obstacles to literacy.

HOUSTON — The school year is starting and several more parents are about to find out why their child seems to struggle so much in the classroom. One learning disability puts the breaks on all learning because it impacts the ability to read...something every subject relies on. It's called dyslexia.

A paragraph that might look normal to you can look like the letters are jumbled or cut off for someone who is dyslexic.

Having dyslexia doesn't mean you can't excel academically or become successful.

Celebrities like Tom Cruise, Octavia Spencer, Anderson Cooper, and Magic Johnson are all dyslexic.

The difference between success and falling through the cracks depends on support and intervention.

That's where the Neuhaus Education Center comes in. Dr. Tracy Weeden and Chau Hua joined Great Day Houston to discuss how the center is making a difference for people of all ages both academically and emotionally.