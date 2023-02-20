What you need to know about diabetes

Dr. Crystal Broussard with Genesis Medical Group joined Great Day Houston with information about diabetes

Example video title will go here for this video

Are you diabetic or about to be? About 130-million Americans are currently living with the disease and many of them have no idea they even have it. Left untreated, diabetes becomes the number one reason for heart disease, kidney failure, blindness, and amputations.

You've heard about it for decades but what causes it? What happens in the body because of it? And how can it be treated?

Dr. Crystal Broussard with Genesis Medical Group joined Great Day Houston with more information about diabetes and the latest medications that can help people manage blood sugar, and even help them to lose weight.

To learn more about Genesis Medical Group or to book an appointment, visit their website or call (281) 440-5300