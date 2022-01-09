What you need to know about $3 Movie Weekend

HOUSTON — The Cinema Foundation recently announced National Cinema Day. This Saturday, movie tickets will be only $3 dollars at participating theaters. AMC, Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, and Cinemark have all agreed to offer discount tickets in a bid to bring movie-goers back into the theaters.
Alan Cerny, a movie critic for Vital Thrills and Rotten Tomatoes, joined Great Day Houston with his top movie recommendations for this weekend.
For more information on National Cinema Day, click here.
For more information on Alan, follow him on twitter - @AlanWCerny