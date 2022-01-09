What you need to know about $3 Movie Weekend

Saturday, September 3, is National Cinema Day.

HOUSTON — The Cinema Foundation recently announced National Cinema Day. This Saturday, movie tickets will be only $3 dollars at participating theaters. AMC, Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, and Cinemark have all agreed to offer discount tickets in a bid to bring movie-goers back into the theaters.

Alan Cerny, a movie critic for Vital Thrills and Rotten Tomatoes, joined Great Day Houston with his top movie recommendations for this weekend.

For more information on National Cinema Day, click here.