What to expect from Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics

Great Day learns more about the Memorial Hermann and the Houston Rockets rebrand

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — As a leader in orthopedics and sports medicine, Memorial Hermann is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with the Houston Rockets.

After nearly two decades of working together, Memorial Hermann Health System and the Houston Rockets are excited to announce a unique, first-of-its-kind collaboration and branding partnership, effective July 1, 2022.

Memorial Hermann is the first health system to receive the trust, support and official co-branded partnership designation from a national sports organization.

To learn more about this expanded partnership visit, MemorialHermann.org/Ortho-Rockets