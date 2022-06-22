What to expect at the Houston Pride Festival & Parade this weekend

Kendra Walker with Pride Houston and DJ Rocabye discuss this weekend's Pride Celebration

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Kendra Walker with Pride Houston and DJ Rocabye joined Great Day Houston to discuss this weekend's Pride Celebration.

The Pride Houston Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, June 25 in downtown Houston.

To learn more you can follow them on social media:

The Pride Houston Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, June 25 in downtown Houston.

To learn more you can follow them on social media:

KHOU 11 is proud to partner with Pride Houston 365 to help support and celebrate the work being done by the organization.