What to expect at the Houston Pride Festival & Parade this weekend

HOUSTON — Kendra Walker with Pride Houston and DJ Rocabye joined Great Day Houston to discuss this weekend's Pride Celebration.
The Pride Houston Festival and Parade will be held on Saturday, June 25 in downtown Houston.
To learn more you can follow them on social media:
- Website: pridehouston365.org
- Facebook: Pride Houston 365
- Instagram: @pridehoustontx
- Twitter: @pridehouston
KHOU 11 is proud to partner with Pride Houston 365 to help support and celebrate the work being done by the organization.
This content sponsored by Pride Houston