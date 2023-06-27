What to do if you want to start your own business

Tips for success from entrepreneurs Mignon François and Tami Owen.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Mignon François was feeling trapped in an abusive marriage, was caring for six children, and the family was down to their last five dollars. Following Dave Ramsey's money advice, she started selling cupcakes as a side hustle. Today, she has a multi-million-dollar dessert company, The Cupcake Collection.

Tami Owen had an admirable job as a registered nurse, but another source of joy was interior design. After years of designing the homes of friends and family, The Owen Group Design Firm was officially established in 2003 when Tami was hired as the designer of the Intercontinental Hotel.