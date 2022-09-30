What makes Top Drawer Lingerie the "Best Lingerie Store in America"?

HOUSTON — It's estimated that around 80% of women wear the wrong bra size. Not only does this cause discomfort, it can also cause health problems. An ill fitting bra can lead to breast pain, skin damage, and back pain.
Top Drawer Lingerie specializes in finding everyone the perfect fit, and offer a wide variety of size options for customers.
Deborah Duncan visited the boutique to see what makes it so special. She was joined by Sales Associate, Kathy Langhamer, and co-owners Dow Hickman and his son Dow B. Hickman.
Top Drawer Lingerie
713-784-8707