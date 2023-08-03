Western wear perfect for Rodeo Houston

Blogger Dawn McCarthy shares her picks to help tackle Rodeo Houston

Dawn McCarthy of Dawn's Corner helps celebrate Rodeo with some Western must haves and goodies to check out.

The largest selection of work and cowboy boots, western wear, and workwear.

Boots featured:

- For women- The Idyllwind Women's Redhot Western Boots

- For men- The Cody James Men's McBride Western Boots

This Austin-based company is woman-founded and was featured on Shark Tank.

Flea & Tick and Insect Repellent sprays kill and repel fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. For the yard, ready-to-use Outdoor Pest Control gets rid of mosquitoes, ticks, ants, roaches, fleas, and more.

Made for craftsmen, by craftsman. A premium line of men's shoes and leather accessories with several classic styles to choose from.