HOUSTON — No matter the disaster, West Houston Assistance Ministries (WHAM) jumps into action to help with food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies, diapers and financial assistance for car repairs, hotel stays, rent, utilities and other needs as they arise. When Harvey struck, we helped over 16,000 individuals with their specific needs resulting from this disaster. Since the COVID-19 crisis hit in mid-March 2020, WHAM sprang into action, and adapted and modified its programs to safely meet the increased demand for food, financial assistance and job search that has marked this pandemic and has been providing 1-2 weeks' worth of food for families and children through a drive-thru delivery process. They can return for food every week, if necessary. The need is so great that over the course of the past 13 weeks, we have served around 60,000 individuals, currently serving between 1200-1300 families on average per week. The agency is also providing help remotely - around $25,000 in weekly rent/utility assistance to 30-45 households as well as help with employment needs, services also in high demand. For reference, and to understand what serving 60,000 over a few weeks means, consider that we helped 42,000 over the course of all of 2019! We will continue helping at this ramped up rate as long as our community needs it!