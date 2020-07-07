Wesley Community Center

HOUSTON — COVID-19 has created unprecedented need in our community ---especially among the most vulnerable -- those who were already struggling to make ends meet. The organization has helped hundreds of families since the start of the crisis with food, rent and utility assistance, but the need is great. They need your help with monetary donations for the many families who are worried about how they will pay their rent and feed their families.
Wesley's website: wesleyhousehouston.org
Mailing Address 1410 Lee St., Houston, TX 77009
Main Number: 713-223-8131