Ways to support our troops

HOUSTON — In 2014 Founder Jimmy Rogers and his wife Lindsey came up with the idea of Boots for Troops while Jimmy was serving in the United States Navy stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. Jimmy was in his last year of service, but was very passionate about staying connected to the armed forces after separation and giving back to the men and women that had served before him, the ones he served with and the ones who would serve after him.

While deployed in 2015 Mr. Rogers noticed a need. While he was lucky enough to receive care packages from back home, some of his shipmates did not. Jimmy specifically remembers one day opening a package. It felt like Christmas morning to him and everyone was excited to receive mail. However, he noticed a few service members in his work center had nothing to open. Another key factor was Jimmy noticed the packages that were sent were usually mass produced or full of items that the service members didn't need or want. The impact could be better he thought. This prompted Jimmy to develop a custom care package program. Every single care package would be built to the interest in needs of each individual, and in addition to that, each package would come with a new pair of boots. The boots would be Jimmy's personal twist on the program. Boots For Troops care packages are made to touch the hearts and minds of each recipient. They actually feel the love when they open the package and realize that specific package was made with love just for them.