This is a special edition of Great Day Houston about this past weekend's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Watch the special, which aired live on KHOU 11 at 9 a.m., right here.

Special guests include:

Martin Cominsky with Interfaith Ministries

Rania Mankarious from Crime Stoppers

Dr. Jonathan Stevens from The Menninger Clinic

Dena Marks from the Anti-Defamation League

Earlier this morning, President Trump spoke from the White house after the shootings rocked the country.

In El Paso, 20 people were killed and 26 injured when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart near a shopping center on Saturday. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman in Dayton killed 9, including his sister.

Trump claimed Monday he wants legislation providing "strong background checks" for gun users, but he provided no details and has reneged on previous promises to strengthen gun laws after mass shootings.

Trump tweeted Monday about the weekend shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 29 dead and dozens wounded. He suggested that a background check bill could be paired with his long-sought effort to toughen the nation's immigration system. But he didn't say how.

