W.A.R.S. Community Organization

HOUSTON — Working Against Repeated Situations Community Organization provides quality resources and tools to those in minority neighborhoods.
During this pandemic the organization is assisting families with $100 grocery gift cards, giving essential workers lunch, and participating in the "Adopt a Senior" movement.
They need your help. To learn more, log on to their Facebook page: @WARSCommunityOrganization.
Please send all monetary donations to their CashApp @WARSOrg, or call them at 832-983-2108.