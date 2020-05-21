x
W.A.R.S. Community Organization

Susie Williams, CEO of W.A.R.S. Community Organization, is creating an environment that's inclusive.

HOUSTON — Working Against Repeated Situations Community Organization provides quality resources and tools to those in minority neighborhoods.

During this pandemic the organization is assisting families with $100 grocery gift cards, giving essential workers lunch, and participating in the "Adopt a Senior" movement.

They need your help. To learn more, log on to their Facebook page: @WARSCommunityOrganization

Please send all monetary donations to their CashApp @WARSOrg, or call them at 832-983-2108. 