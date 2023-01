Wade Phillips, head coach of the Houston Roughnecks, talks about why the XFL will score big with fans.

HOUSTON — Houston Roughnecks fans can purchase tickets for all five Houston Roughnecks home games at XFL.com/tickets.

We have great seats available with ticket prices starting as low as $24 for individual tickets.

Season Tickets are also on sale, starting as low as $100.

For questions regarding tickets, fans can visit XFL.com, call 346-568-1077, or email tickets@xflroughnecks.com